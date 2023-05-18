AM Squared Ltd Invests $122,000 in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BURL. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.9% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 10,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $171.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $193.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.47 and a 12-month high of $239.94. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.24. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total transaction of $9,876,667.38. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,536.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total transaction of $9,876,667.38. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,536.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total value of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,768.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $281.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Burlington Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.94.

Burlington Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.

