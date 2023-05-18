AM Squared Ltd Invests $57,000 in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,532 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in Western Digital by 6.2% during the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 6,735 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Western Digital by 10.0% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,414 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 4.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,618 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,500 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Western Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $37.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.59. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $29.73 and a 52-week high of $63.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 1.69.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

