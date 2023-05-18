AM Squared Ltd Invests $68,000 in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,635,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,828,000 after buying an additional 1,947,334 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,067,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,196,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,055 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 29.0% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,503,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,932 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $103,226,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,695,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,889,000 after buying an additional 1,023,361 shares during the period. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SSNC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $55.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.42. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.25 and a fifty-two week high of $65.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

