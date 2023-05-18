AM Squared Ltd Purchases New Shares in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in State Street by 3.2% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in State Street by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in State Street by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in State Street by 36.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in State Street by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

State Street Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $68.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.31. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $94.74.

State Street Dividend Announcement

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). State Street had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. State Street’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. State Street’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on State Street from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on State Street from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on State Street from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.21.

Insider Transactions at State Street

In other news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $594,624.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,471.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,279,895.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $594,624.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,471.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,893 shares of company stock worth $2,923,987 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About State Street

(Get Rating)

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

