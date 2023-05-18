Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock.

AMED has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Amedisys from $115.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Amedisys from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.94.

Shares of Amedisys stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.03. 171,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,211. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.99 and a 200 day moving average of $84.71. Amedisys has a fifty-two week low of $69.36 and a fifty-two week high of $131.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $556.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.98 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amedisys will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Amedisys news, insider Michael Paul North sold 5,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $510,628.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,894.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Amedisys by 304.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 295 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Amedisys by 331.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 569 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Amedisys by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 680 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Amedisys by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery.

