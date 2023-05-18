Ameren (NYSE:AEE) PT Lowered to $87.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AEE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ameren from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on Ameren from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Guggenheim downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ameren from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

NYSE:AEE traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.49. 329,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,353,435. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.24 and a 200 day moving average of $86.71. Ameren has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $97.53. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Insider Activity

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ameren will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total value of $163,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 49,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $4,076,688.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 207,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,961,067.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total value of $163,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,509 shares of company stock valued at $5,221,792. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameren

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

