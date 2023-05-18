American Airlines Group (AAL) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/18/2023 – American Airlines Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/8/2023 – American Airlines Group was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $26.00.

5/1/2023 – American Airlines Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/28/2023 – American Airlines Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $20.00.

4/13/2023 – American Airlines Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $15.00 to $14.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/12/2023 – American Airlines Group had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $15.00 to $14.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/5/2023 – American Airlines Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $18.50 to $16.25. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

American Airlines Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AAL traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.97. 8,393,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,426,422. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.57.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $12.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of American Airlines Group

In other American Airlines Group news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $303,159.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,055.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Angela Owens sold 21,984 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $303,159.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,055.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $27,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,277.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,934 shares of company stock worth $358,414. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,817,952 shares of the airline’s stock worth $864,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,592 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 16,743,035 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $212,971,000 after acquiring an additional 152,873 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 69.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,722,532 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $231,907,000 after acquiring an additional 6,471,132 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,197,531 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $209,161,000 after acquiring an additional 331,613 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 15.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,281,900 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $181,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,700 shares during the period. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

