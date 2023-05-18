American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Citigroup

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Citigroup from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AXL. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.20.

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $7.02. 432,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,398. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.52. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $11.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.48 million, a PE ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.25.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David Eugene Barnes sold 29,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $265,797.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 104,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,589. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $473,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 136.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 18.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 703.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

