American Express (NYSE:AXP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

American Express (NYSE:AXP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $175.94.

AXP has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on American Express in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Get American Express alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Express

American Express Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,759 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.2% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of American Express by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,064 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $152.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $113.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.02 and a 200-day moving average of $159.07. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.