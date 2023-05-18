American Lithium (CVE:LI) Shares Up 0.4%

American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.82 and last traded at C$2.82. 162,699 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 669,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LI. National Bankshares increased their price target on American Lithium from C$6.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight Capital increased their price target on American Lithium from C$8.25 to C$8.40 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

American Lithium Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 17.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.18. The stock has a market cap of C$593.30 million, a P/E ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 2.12.

About American Lithium

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Claystones project covering an area of approximately 5,052 hectares located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

