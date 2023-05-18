American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Price Target Cut to $3.50 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

American Resources Stock Performance

American Resources stock remained flat at $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 36,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,481. American Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.46.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Resources will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of American Resources

About American Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Resources by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,563,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,844,000 after acquiring an additional 362,517 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in American Resources by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 945,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 138,975 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Resources by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 883,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 95,047 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in American Resources by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 857,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 182,239 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in American Resources by 230.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 555,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 387,375 shares during the period. 17.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Resources Corp. engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, and distribution of metallurgical coal to the steel industry. It focuses on the operation of coal mining complexes located primarily within Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties, Kentucky, and Wyoming County, West Virginia. The company was founded in 2006 and in headquartered in Fishers, IN.

