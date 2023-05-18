American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Price Target Cut to $3.50 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
American Resources Stock Performance
American Resources stock remained flat at $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 36,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,481. American Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.46.
American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Resources will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.
About American Resources
American Resources Corp. engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, and distribution of metallurgical coal to the steel industry. It focuses on the operation of coal mining complexes located primarily within Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties, Kentucky, and Wyoming County, West Virginia. The company was founded in 2006 and in headquartered in Fishers, IN.
