American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 511,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 215,228 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.11% of American Tower worth $108,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $5.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $189.10. The company had a trading volume of 603,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $200.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.92, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $282.47.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 208.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.12.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.