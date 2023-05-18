American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AWK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,737 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,938,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in American Water Works by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,253,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,045,000 after purchasing an additional 238,931 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in American Water Works by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,841,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $737,128,000 after purchasing an additional 190,452 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,530,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,151,593,000 after purchasing an additional 160,435 shares during the period. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $143.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.57. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.77 and a 52 week high of $162.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.89.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on AWK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

