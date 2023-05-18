AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Hits New 1-Year High at $148.28

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $148.28 and last traded at $147.79, with a volume of 854843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AME. Mizuho boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research cut AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.50.

AMETEK Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.76.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $107,281.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,601.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $107,281.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,601.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total value of $786,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,156,676.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,660 shares of company stock worth $1,660,974. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AMETEK

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 21,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 16,498.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 77,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,854,000 after acquiring an additional 77,215 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 3.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 67,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 256.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 11,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,948,000 after acquiring an additional 15,123 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMETEK

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Featured Articles

