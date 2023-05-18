Amryt Pharma (LON:AMYT) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $143.00

Amryt Pharma plc (LON:AMYT – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 143 ($1.79) and traded as low as GBX 143 ($1.79). Amryt Pharma shares last traded at GBX 143 ($1.79), with a volume of 90,727 shares traded.

Amryt Pharma Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £457.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 143 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 143.

Amryt Pharma Company Profile

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

