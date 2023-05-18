AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.50

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.50 and last traded at $6.51, with a volume of 185235 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.

AMTD Digital Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.15.

Get AMTD Digital alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMTD Digital

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in AMTD Digital by 578.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 101,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 86,405 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMTD Digital during the first quarter worth about $352,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in AMTD Digital by 6,283.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 29,407 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in AMTD Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of AMTD Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

AMTD Digital Company Profile

AMTD Digital Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. It operates through three segments: SpiderNet Ecosystem Solutions, Digital Financial Services, and Corporate. The company offers digital banking and insurance technology platforms for consumers and small and medium-sized enterprises; and SpiderNet ecosystem, a platform to enhance their investor communication, investor relations, and corporate communication to enhance their valuation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMTD Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMTD Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.