Analysts Issue Forecasts for Capreit’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:CAR)

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Capreit in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 16th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.41 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.44. Desjardins also issued estimates for Capreit’s FY2024 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Capreit Stock Performance

Capreit has a one year low of C$20.71 and a one year high of C$50.88.

Capreit Announces Dividend

Capreit ( TSE:CAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.35. The company had revenue of C$256.92 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

