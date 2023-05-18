Analysts Offer Predictions for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakroborty expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.64) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.46) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.53) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.35) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.89) EPS.
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.60). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 131.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.56%. The company had revenue of $33.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ DCPH opened at $13.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.88. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $22.76.
Insider Transactions at Deciphera Pharmaceuticals
In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Steven L. Hoerter sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $116,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Dennis Leo Walsh bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.86 per share, with a total value of $152,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven L. Hoerter sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $116,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DCPH. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors.
