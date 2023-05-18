Analysts Set CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Price Target at $5.97

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.28.

CX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CEMEX in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.90 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.80 to $7.20 in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Shares of CX stock opened at $6.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.60. CEMEX has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $6.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.03.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 5.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CEMEX will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX SAB de CV operates as a global construction materials company. It offers cement, ready-mixconcrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEAA) and South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C).

