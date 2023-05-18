Analysts Set Expectations for Washington Federal, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Washington Federal in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Washington Federal’s current full-year earnings is $4.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Washington Federal’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.02 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.63 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.39 EPS.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.16). Washington Federal had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 31.00%. The firm had revenue of $185.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.00 million.

Washington Federal Stock Performance

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WAFD. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Washington Federal from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Washington Federal from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Washington Federal from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Washington Federal in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ WAFD opened at $27.09 on Thursday. Washington Federal has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Washington Federal

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Washington Federal by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Washington Federal by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Washington Federal by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Washington Federal by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Washington Federal in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Washington Federal news, Director Randall H. Talbot bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.18 per share, for a total transaction of $125,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,432,213.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Washington Federal news, CEO Brent J. Beardall bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.20 per share, for a total transaction of $48,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at $872,598.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall H. Talbot bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.18 per share, for a total transaction of $125,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,432,213.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 15,848 shares of company stock worth $361,626. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Washington Federal Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.45%.

About Washington Federal

(Get Rating)

Washington Federal, Inc engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services to consumers. It operates under the Commercial Loans and Consumer Loans segments. The Commercial Loans segment is disaggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

Featured Stories

