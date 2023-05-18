Analysts Set Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) PT at $51.83

Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.83.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FOCS shares. William Blair cut shares of Focus Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Focus Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial cut shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James cut shares of Focus Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Focus Financial Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 395.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ FOCS opened at $51.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.79 and its 200-day moving average is $45.42. Focus Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $30.27 and a 12-month high of $52.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.91 and a beta of 1.31.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $547.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.34 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 24.09%. Sell-side analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

