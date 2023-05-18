Analysts Set Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Price Target at $0.52

Shares of Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $0.52.

MYBUF has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Meyer Burger Technology in a report on Sunday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Meyer Burger Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered Meyer Burger Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Meyer Burger Technology in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Meyer Burger Technology alerts:

Meyer Burger Technology Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MYBUF opened at $0.64 on Thursday. Meyer Burger Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.58.

Meyer Burger Technology Company Profile

Meyer Burger Technology AG engages in the development of systems and production equipment for the solar photovoltaic market. It operates through the following segments: Modules, Photovoltaics, and Specialized Technologies. The Modules segment manufactures solar cells and modules. The Photovoltaics segment includes the processing of solar cells, solar modules and solar systems with its portfolio of systems, production equipment and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meyer Burger Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meyer Burger Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.