Analysts Set New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Target Price at $10.58

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.58.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wedbush raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,642,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,126,000 after purchasing an additional 535,107 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 106,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,899,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,590 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. 63.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Up 10.0 %

NYSE:NYCB opened at $11.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.05. New York Community Bancorp has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $11.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.11 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 666.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.85%.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

