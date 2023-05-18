Analysts Set The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Price Target at $153.27

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $153.27.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Argus upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total value of $7,925,312.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 640,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,795,896.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $732,388.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,850.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total value of $7,925,312.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 640,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,795,896.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 122,462 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,753. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of J. M. Smucker

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SJM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 295.7% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $154.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.69 and a 200-day moving average of $152.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.45. J. M. Smucker has a 1 year low of $119.82 and a 1 year high of $163.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.21.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that J. M. Smucker will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.45%.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

