Analysts’ Upgrades for May 18th (ALB, BB, BKQNY, CINF, D.UN, DRETF, DT, NNFSF, PLYM, RBA)

Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, May 18th:

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. UBS Group AG currently has $225.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $196.00.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a sector underperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $6.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $4.20.

Bank of Queensland (OTCMKTS:BKQNY)

was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $117.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $113.00.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) was upgraded by analysts at Cormark from a market perform rating to a buy rating. Cormark currently has C$17.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$20.50.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $57.00 target price on the stock.

Nongfu Spring (OTCMKTS:NNFSF) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. BNP Paribas currently has $25.00 price target on the stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $61.00 target price on the stock.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) was upgraded by analysts at Roth Mkm from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Roth Mkm currently has $298.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $278.00.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating.

Técnicas Reunidas (OTC:TNISY) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Mizuho currently has $98.00 target price on the stock.

