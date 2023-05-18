Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Restaurant Brands International (QSR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Restaurant Brands International (NYSE: QSR):

5/12/2023 – Restaurant Brands International was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/3/2023 – Restaurant Brands International had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc..

5/3/2023 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $78.00 to $80.00.

5/3/2023 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $84.00.

5/3/2023 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $75.00 to $80.00.

5/3/2023 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $75.00 to $82.00.

5/3/2023 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $65.00 to $72.00.

5/3/2023 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $74.00 to $79.00.

5/3/2023 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $66.00 to $74.00.

5/3/2023 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $78.00 to $84.00.

4/17/2023 – Restaurant Brands International had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $73.00 to $78.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2023 – Restaurant Brands International was upgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $72.00.

3/29/2023 – Restaurant Brands International was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/28/2023 – Restaurant Brands International is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

3/21/2023 – Restaurant Brands International was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of QSR traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.93. The company had a trading volume of 440,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,829. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.99. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.68 and a fifty-two week high of $74.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.98.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 67.07%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $1,086,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,444,301.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $1,086,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,444,301.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 7,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $563,780.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,289.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 321,233 shares of company stock valued at $21,431,501. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,798,000 after buying an additional 185,998 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

