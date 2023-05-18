Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for TE Connectivity (TEL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL) recently:

5/18/2023 – TE Connectivity was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

5/12/2023 – TE Connectivity was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/5/2023 – TE Connectivity was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $130.00.

4/27/2023 – TE Connectivity had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $131.00 to $127.00.

4/19/2023 – TE Connectivity had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $132.00 to $137.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/14/2023 – TE Connectivity was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/6/2023 – TE Connectivity was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/5/2023 – TE Connectivity had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $117.00 to $136.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded up $1.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $123.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,108,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,673. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.55 and its 200 day moving average is $124.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.31. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $104.76 and a twelve month high of $138.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.69.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.73%.

In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $3,061,058.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,487.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $1,159,544.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

