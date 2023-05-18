API3 Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.53 Million (API3)

API3 (API3) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. During the last week, API3 has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One API3 token can currently be purchased for $1.25 or 0.00004600 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. API3 has a market cap of $77.63 million and $6.53 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

API3 Profile

API3 was first traded on September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 124,603,377 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,977,139 tokens. The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3. The official website for API3 is api3.org. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling API3

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 (API3) is a decentralized protocol bridging traditional web APIs with blockchain. It is designed to provide secure access to external data for smart contracts, ensuring reliability and integrity. Created by blockchain experts, API3 enables trustless interactions with real-world information in decentralized applications (dApps). It also incorporates governance features, allowing token holders to participate in decision-making and stake tokens for rewards. API3 revolutionizes Oracle services, enhancing the accuracy and verifiability of data used within the blockchain ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

