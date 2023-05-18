Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on APO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.61.

Shares of NYSE:APO traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.74. 1,961,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,758,002. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.93. The firm has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.68. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $45.62 and a 1-year high of $74.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $1,051,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 425,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,805,163.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $1,051,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 425,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,805,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $75,012.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,583,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,324,084.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,093,865 shares of company stock worth $70,299,852. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded by Marc Rowan in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

