Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $183.86 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research set a $183.86 price target on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Apple from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $174.74.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $174.66. 35,129,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,399,262. The company has a market cap of $2.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.29. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $176.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.82 and its 200 day moving average is $150.26.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. Apple’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 439,529 shares of company stock valued at $71,703,657 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apple

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after buying an additional 569,066,184 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Apple by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,110,586,000 after buying an additional 25,926,552 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $150,975,907,000 after buying an additional 20,424,207 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 16,638.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,593,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $94,566,000 after buying an additional 15,500,812 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

