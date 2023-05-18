Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.56-1.92 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.75-6.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.05 billion.

Applied Materials Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $4.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $129.92. The company had a trading volume of 10,445,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,212,466. The company has a market cap of $109.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.60 and its 200-day moving average is $110.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $132.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.94%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMAT. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of Applied Materials from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $129.31.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $930,505,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 79,147.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $557,639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719,196 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,614,319 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $838,863,000 after purchasing an additional 819,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $62,047,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

