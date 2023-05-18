Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at Bank of America

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Bank of America from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.15% from the stock’s current price.

ARCO has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Arcos Dorados from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered Arcos Dorados from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Arcos Dorados Stock Performance

Shares of Arcos Dorados stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 442,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97. Arcos Dorados has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $9.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 56.75% and a net margin of 3.88%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arcos Dorados will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 11,288 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,946,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 925.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 320,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 289,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,962,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $178,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435,111 shares in the last quarter. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

Featured Stories

