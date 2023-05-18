Ardor (ARDR) Price Hits $0.0780 on Major Exchanges

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 18th. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $77.90 million and $634,775.58 worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0780 or 0.00000288 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00054894 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00040101 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00019414 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00006173 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003598 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000924 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

