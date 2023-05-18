Ark Tops One Day Trading Volume of $831,458.21 (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 18th. Ark has a total market cap of $48.26 million and approximately $831,458.21 worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00001049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ark has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006990 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000263 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003307 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003364 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003472 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003217 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 173,028,006 coins and its circulating supply is 173,027,886 coins. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.