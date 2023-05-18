Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $63.47

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $63.47 and last traded at $63.53, with a volume of 53264 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.63.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.11.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $310.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $0.254 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWI. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Armstrong World Industries by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $178,000.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

