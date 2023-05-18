Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Grows Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 77.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 663,561 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290,566 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $94,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its position in Quanta Services by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 19,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 9,037 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 113,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,242,000 after acquiring an additional 10,663 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,584 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Quanta Services by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,755 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $2,357,995.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,086,999.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total transaction of $16,936,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 282,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,797,626. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $2,357,995.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,086,999.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 276,646 shares of company stock worth $46,856,598. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PWR traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $169.01. The company had a trading volume of 44,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,716. The stock has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.08 and a beta of 1.08. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.25 and a 52 week high of $176.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.71 and its 200-day moving average is $154.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 9.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. Argus upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.91.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.