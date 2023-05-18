Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $140.89 Million Stock Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 312.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,196,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,663,456 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $140,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 26.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 284,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,921,000 after purchasing an additional 60,215 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 13,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 6,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 31,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $40,994.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $76,424.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $40,994.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,100,655.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,616,959. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Stock Up 0.2 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDAY stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.10 and its 200-day moving average is $67.42. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.23 and a 12 month high of $79.66.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CDAY shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $86.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.27.

About Ceridian HCM

(Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.