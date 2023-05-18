Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Invests $150.99 Million in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,227,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,994,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.07% of AstraZeneca at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.69. 994,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,655,601. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.57. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About AstraZeneca

Several brokerages have recently commented on AZN. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.48) to GBX 126 ($1.58) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.