Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Reduces Stock Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,583,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,726 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 1.19% of Unity Software worth $102,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Unity Software by 19.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 711,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,683,000 after acquiring an additional 117,106 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,535 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 14,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 78,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Unity Software from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Oppenheimer lowered Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Unity Software from $27.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

Unity Software Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of U stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $29.86. 778,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,559,794. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.22 and a 12-month high of $58.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.20.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.24). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 63.42% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $450.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.25 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Unity Software

In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 32,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $975,844.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 400,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,130,339.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 32,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $975,844.26. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 400,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,130,339.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 6,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $197,646.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 732,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,186,114.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 155,328 shares of company stock valued at $4,926,866. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Unity Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Articles

