Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 129,617 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 959,753 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 129,617 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.35% of Electronic Arts worth $117,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 8.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,459 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,997 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,675 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $109,653,000 after acquiring an additional 13,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 208.9% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,112 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total transaction of $644,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,415,124.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total transaction of $644,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,415,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $180,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,147.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,440 shares of company stock worth $3,297,766. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EA traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $124.89. 247,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,390,156. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.43. The company has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.53, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.87. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $142.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.48%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EA shares. Roth Capital cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.63.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

