Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 259,132 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,020,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259,132 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $109,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AN. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $553,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AutoNation by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,656,000 after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,153,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 320.9% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 9,724 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AutoNation news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 9,445 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total value of $1,323,338.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,655.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AutoNation news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 9,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total transaction of $1,323,338.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,594 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,655.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 51,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $7,909,769.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,382,655 shares in the company, valued at $833,181,167.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 249,854 shares of company stock worth $34,835,337. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AutoNation Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on AN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Guggenheim raised their price objective on AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.14.

Shares of NYSE AN traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $134.88. 15,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.83. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $94.92 and a one year high of $158.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.79. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.08.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 61.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current year.

About AutoNation

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

