Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 64,314 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 815,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 64,314 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.80% of Lamar Advertising worth $76,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 106.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,912 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 25.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 23.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 10.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 11.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of LAMR stock traded down $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $94.32. 18,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,287. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.73 and a 200 day moving average of $99.11. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $81.10 and a fifty-two week high of $111.49.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.58). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 34.70% and a net margin of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $471.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lamar Advertising in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Lamar Advertising

In related news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.63, for a total transaction of $573,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

