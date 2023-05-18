Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Short Interest Down 7.3% in April

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 819,800 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the April 15th total of 884,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 265,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Assured Guaranty Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Assured Guaranty stock opened at $52.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Assured Guaranty has a twelve month low of $45.21 and a twelve month high of $67.13.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $292.00 million during the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 19.69%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Assured Guaranty will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assured Guaranty Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is 48.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 104,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after acquiring an additional 21,654 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 43.8% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 812,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,859,000 after purchasing an additional 20,668 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the first quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 13.0% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 178,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,989,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGO. StockNews.com upgraded Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment includes the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

Featured Stories

