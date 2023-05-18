Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 343,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,221 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.51% of Astec Industries worth $13,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Astec Industries stock opened at $39.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.58 million, a PE ratio of 111.75 and a beta of 1.50. Astec Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $49.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.31. Astec Industries had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $347.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.58%.

ASTE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Astec Industries in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the design, engineer, manufacture, and market of equipment and components used in road building and construction activities. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets a complete line of asphalt plants, concrete plants, and ancillary equipment, as well as supplying asphalt road construction equipment, industrial thermal systems, and heavy equipment.

