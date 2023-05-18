Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) PT Lowered to GBX 450 at Berenberg Bank

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 480 ($6.01) to GBX 450 ($5.64) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 595 ($7.45) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on Atalaya Mining from GBX 370 ($4.63) to GBX 420 ($5.26) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Atalaya Mining Price Performance

ATYM traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 336 ($4.21). 304,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.79, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of £470.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,685.00, a P/E/G ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.70. Atalaya Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 183 ($2.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 405 ($5.07). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 341.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 333.46.

Atalaya Mining Company Profile

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is its 100% owned Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

