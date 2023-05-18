Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Sold by Origin Asset Management LLP

Origin Asset Management LLP cut its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the quarter. Atkore makes up 0.1% of Origin Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Atkore were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Atkore during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,830,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 183.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore in the 4th quarter worth approximately $527,000. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 72,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,653,000 after acquiring an additional 23,619 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Atkore during the 4th quarter valued at $808,000.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATKR. Loop Capital increased their target price on Atkore from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Atkore in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Atkore from $139.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Atkore from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Atkore from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.40.

Shares of ATKR traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $121.77. 101,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,695. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.99. Atkore Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.50 and a 12 month high of $154.86.

In related news, insider John W. Pregenzer sold 4,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $713,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John W. Pregenzer sold 4,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $713,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total transaction of $1,497,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,114 shares in the company, valued at $4,510,776.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

