aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

LIFE has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on aTyr Pharma from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

aTyr Pharma Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LIFE opened at $2.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.18. aTyr Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $4.28. The company has a current ratio of 8.75, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

aTyr Pharma ( NASDAQ:LIFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that aTyr Pharma will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul Schimmel acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 313,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,301.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 166.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 16,689 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel biological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1. The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

