Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 278.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,742 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 49,824 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $12,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 660.0% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,928 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 11,227 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 7,725 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 114,876 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,467,000 after buying an additional 61,861 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total value of $60,190.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,533.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.79, for a total transaction of $60,190.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,533.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total value of $560,147.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,812,681. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,671 shares of company stock valued at $2,313,602. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $198.46 on Thursday. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.20 and a fifty-two week high of $235.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $42.63 billion, a PE ratio of 52.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $197.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.65.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADSK. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Autodesk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $257.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.40.

Autodesk Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Featured Stories

