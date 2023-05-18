Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts (TSE:XLY)

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSE:XLY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Auxly Cannabis Group in a research note issued on Monday, May 15th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for Auxly Cannabis Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Auxly Cannabis Group’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Auxly Cannabis Group Stock Performance

Shares of XLY stock opened at C$0.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of C$15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.02. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 1-year low of C$0.02 and a 1-year high of C$0.16.

About Auxly Cannabis Group

Auxly Cannabis Group ( TSE:XLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Auxly Cannabis Group had a negative return on equity of 88.70% and a negative net margin of 137.92%. The company had revenue of C$24.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$25.80 million.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer-packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. It offers cannabis products under various forms, including vape catridges, dried flower, concentrates, chocolates, soft chews, oil drops, capsules, topicals, and hard candy under the brands KOLAB PROJECT, Dosecann, BACK FORTY, and Foray.

