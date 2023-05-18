Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.20 and last traded at $14.24. 114,231 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 728,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVDL shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $14.50 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVDL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.14). Equities research analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Linda Palczuk purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $36,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,400 shares in the company, valued at $773,424. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Avadel Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVDL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 658.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on the approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

